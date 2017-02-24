The best place for rental returns is… Romford

But landlords in Swansea won't be smiling as the town comes bottom of the list

Romford has knocked Luton off the top spot in the LendInvest Buy-to-Let Index, climbing six places following an 8% jump in rental price growth.

The East London suburb recorded an average yield of 5.24% and capital gains of 16.55%.

Nine out of the top 10 places were in the South East, with the remaining hotspot going to Northampton.

Christian Faes, co-founder of LendInvest, said: “Consistency is clear here: suburban parts of the South East of England continue to offer the best opportunities for investors, while Inner London continues to underperform.

“The absence of a large shake-up in the top 10 buy-to-let postcodes this quarter shows some stability in the market following a year of market-moving uncertainty and geopolitical shocks. This can only be good news for property professionals: there is nothing to wait for to start investing, renovating and building.

“Landlords and investors must remember that considering rental yield isn’t enough; it’s critical to find a property that impresses across all metrics. In the quarter ahead, we’ll be watching closely a number of areas that could edge towards the Top 10, like Bristol (ranked #15), Milton Keynes (#16) and Manchester (#21).”

Bottom of the list was Swansea with an average rental yield of 4.67%, capital growth of 1.24% and 0% rental price growth.