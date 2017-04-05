You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords accused of neglecting student properties

0
Written by:
05/04/2017
Almost half of students complain of living in a rented property with damp problems
Landlords accused of neglecting student properties

A massive 65% of students claim to ‘live in squalor’ due to landlord neglect, according to a survey of over 2,000 students by Save the Student.

The student advice website also found that nearly 50% of students say their accommodation suffers from damp, while 42% have been left without any running water.

More than a quarter (26%) are lumbered with unwanted guests including rats, slugs and bed bugs.

No action taken

Despite the reports of neglected properties, one in four students claim that when they reported a problem it was never resolved.

Half of those who reported housing issues said they were sorted within a week, 22% said it took a month – and 25% said their problem was never sorted out.

The National Student Accommodation Survey 2017 reveals students around the UK pay an average deposit of just under £300 each to secure a place to live, with 80% coughing up for fees as well. 

Many also have to pay a month or whole term’s rent in advance.

Jake Butler, Save the Student editor, said: “People tend to think that living in substandard conditions is just part of being a student, but it’s time we realised it simply isn’t acceptable, especially when many students and their parents are shelling out plenty of money.

“We hear from stressed out students with housing issues pretty much daily. Far too many landlords and even university accommodation providers will just shrug off major issues. And who can they turn to when that happens? There should be more obvious support available to students for matters like this.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2256049-elderly-couple2
Silver splitters use equity in their home to fund divorce

Property wealth is easing the financial pain of separation for older divorcees

Close