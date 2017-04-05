Landlords accused of neglecting student properties

Almost half of students complain of living in a rented property with damp problems

A massive 65% of students claim to ‘live in squalor’ due to landlord neglect, according to a survey of over 2,000 students by Save the Student.

The student advice website also found that nearly 50% of students say their accommodation suffers from damp, while 42% have been left without any running water.

More than a quarter (26%) are lumbered with unwanted guests including rats, slugs and bed bugs.

No action taken

Despite the reports of neglected properties, one in four students claim that when they reported a problem it was never resolved.

Half of those who reported housing issues said they were sorted within a week, 22% said it took a month – and 25% said their problem was never sorted out.

The National Student Accommodation Survey 2017 reveals students around the UK pay an average deposit of just under £300 each to secure a place to live, with 80% coughing up for fees as well.

Many also have to pay a month or whole term’s rent in advance.

Jake Butler, Save the Student editor, said: “People tend to think that living in substandard conditions is just part of being a student, but it’s time we realised it simply isn’t acceptable, especially when many students and their parents are shelling out plenty of money.

“We hear from stressed out students with housing issues pretty much daily. Far too many landlords and even university accommodation providers will just shrug off major issues. And who can they turn to when that happens? There should be more obvious support available to students for matters like this.”