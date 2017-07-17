You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

New deals launched for first-time landlords

0
Written by:
17/07/2017
Accord Mortgages has announced it will be offering mortgages to those looking to invest in property for the first time
New deals launched for first-time landlords

Finding a mortgage if you want to buy-to-let for the very first time has become more difficult in recent years, but Accord Mortgages has just launched two new deals specifically for these buyers.

The broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society announced it has expanded its buy-to-let offering to first-time landlords.

Those purchasing their first property to let will be subject to the same standard buy-to-let lending criteria as other landlords, including a minimum requirement of a 25% deposit.

Applicants must also own their own residential home and pass credit checks.

Two new deals

The lender has launched two new low-fee purchase mortgages to provide options that should appeal to landlords starting out.

There is a two-year fix at 2.69%, or a five-year fix at 3.29% for landlords with a 25% deposit.

Both options come with a £195 fee, plus £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation. These mortgages are also available to existing landlords looking to expand their portfolio.

Chris Maggs, Accord Buy To Let’s commercial manager, said: “The buy-to-let market has presented a number of hurdles for prospective landlords over the past year. However, there is still an appetite among would-be investors so we want to support that part of the market.

“We’re committed to helping those who have made a conscious decision to enter the buy-to-let market.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
moving home boxes
Revealed: The most stressful cities to move home

Moving house is a breeze in some places, but not so easy in others

Close