Accord offers cashback to landlords taking any of its deals

08/06/2017
The lender will give landlords a lump sum of up to £750 when they take out a new mortgage
Accord has added cashback to its entire buy-to-let mortgage range for landlords.

The offer from the broker-only arm of the Yorkshire Building Society, is available to landlords remortgaging or buying a new property, to help them manage the upfront costs.

Buy-to-let borrowers will receive a minimum of £250 cashback when their mortgage completes and a maximum of £750 cashback if they choose selected products.

In addition, Accord has reduced rates on 28 buy-to-let mortgages by up to 0.55%.

Deals start from 1.79% for a two-year fix, with a £1,995 product fee, free standard valuation, free legal fees and £250 cashback on completion.

Chris Maggs, Accord’s buy-to-let commercial manager, said: “We’re always looking at ways to give landlords a helping hand so by adding cashback to our entire range, whether a purchase or remortgage, will provide landlords with some extra funds which is always beneficial when taking out a new mortgage.

“As well as cashback, many of our mortgages include free standard valuation and free legal fees which are popular with landlords so we hope that we have an appealing choice of additional features to suit different needs.”

Close