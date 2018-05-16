You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Almost one in five landlords to flood market with 380,000 properties

0
Written by: Lana Clements
16/05/2018
But tenants could be left with far fewer properties to choose from, potentially spelling higher rents
Almost one in five landlords to flood market with 380,000 properties

Up to 380,000 landlords are set to dump properties on the market over the coming year, according to research by the National Landlords Association (NLA).

Of the landlords who intend to sell property, the 45% of plan to let go of individual flats and apartments, while a third are looking to sell terraced homes.

The flood of homes is good news for first-time buyers but bad for renters, the trade body said.

Just 7% of landlords planning to sell are intending to pass on to property to other landlords.

Richard Lambert, chief executive of the National Landlords Association (NLA), said: “These findings sound like positive news for potential new homeowners, but the reality is not everyone wants, or is in a position financially, to buy.

“In fact, if all these homes are sold as planned then it will lead to a significant fall in the supply of property available to those who choose to rent or have no other option but to rent.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_115619746
Double-digit drop in remortgagors and buy-to-let buyers in March

Fewer borrowers chose to switch their mortgage, according to the latest figures, while the number of landlords buying dropped 20%

Close