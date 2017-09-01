You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Average rents in Scotland reach £575

01/09/2017
Average rents in Scotland reach £575

Rents in Scotland increased again in July to an average of £575, according to the latest Your Move Scotland buy to let index.

The figure is 1% more than the £569 recorded last month and the highest total recorded since February.

Average rent in Edinburgh and the surrounding area hit £662 in July with average yields across Scotland now standing at 4.9%.

Brian Moran, lettings director, Your Move Scotland said: “The rental market in Scotland continues to improve, with rents in July performing as well as they have all year.

The next year will be an interesting time for the rental market due to the launch of a new style of tenancy agreement in December, while additional rules governing Scottish letting agents come into force in 2018. Whether you’re a landlord, tenant or letting agent now is the time to take stock and make sure the rental market is working for you and that you’re prepared for these changes.”

“Looking ahead, we can expect the end of the summer to see a rise in letting activity as students move into new properties ahead of the academic year.”

