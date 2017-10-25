You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Challenger bank launches new mortgage deals for landlords

0
Written by:
25/10/2017
The buy-to-let fixed rates are for those looking to remortgage an existing loan
Challenger bank launches new mortgage deals for landlords

Aldermore has announced it will launch two, new, fee-free deals for landlords who want to remortgage their existing product.

The new limited edition mortgages are both fixed for five years.

The first new deal is a five-year fix at 3.48% for landlords with a 25% deposit, a reduction from the previous rate of 3.98%.

Those with more modest equity of 20% of the property’s value can access a five-year fixed rate at 4.38%, which also comes with no fees. This is down from 4.88%.

Charles McDowell, commercial director, mortgages, at Aldermore, said: “Many suggest there will be an increase in Base Rate expected in the near future. Our limited edition five-year fixed offering is providing those in the buy-to-let market a chance to fix their mortgage payments and take advantage of current low interest rates.
 
“Buy-to-let continues to play a vital role in the housing market, as the number of renters in the UK grows. At Aldermore we regularly review our products to ensure we support our customers, and we are delighted to offer landlords remortgage products from 3.48% with no fees.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2298407-down-arrows
Official: Property transactions fell last month

September is usually a busy month for buying and selling after the summer lull, but not this year

Close