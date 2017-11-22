Revealed: The cheapest place to buy a home in the UK

New research looks into the costs of buying a home across the UK

It’s a busy northern city within striking distance of the commercial centre of Leeds, but Bradford is the cheapest place to buy in the country – with the average cost of a one-bedroom flat only £57,400, according to Moneysupermarket.com.

The average cost across all properties in the city was £140,832, while a six-bedroom house in the city was £163,500 on average, compared to £7m in central London.

In fact, the capital is so expensive that for the price of a one-bedroom flat in London – £1,127,500 – you could buy a six-bedroom house in virtually any other city in the UK, with the exception of Birmingham.

Hull is the second cheapest place to buy with an average overall cost of £160,397, followed by Sunderland where buyers pay £176,000 for an average home and just £65K for a one-bed flat.