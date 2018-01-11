You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landbay launches new mortgage for first-time buyer landlords

0
Written by:
11/01/2018
If you can't afford to get on the ladder where you live, buying a rental property elsewhere could be an option
Landbay launches new mortgage for first-time buyer landlords

Specialist buy-to-let mortgage lender Landbay has announced it will now lend to first-time landlords who do not currently own a residential property.

First-time buyers will now be able to apply for a buy-to-let mortgage from Landbay if they are employed and earning a minimum income of £85,000.

Growing market

Only a limited few lenders will lend to aspiring landlords who don’t already own a home, helping professional people who are renting to invest in property themselves and get a foot on the housing ladder.

For example, those unable to get on the property ladder in expensive cities like London are increasingly looking at the possibility of buying rental property in less expensive locations.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries at Landbay, said: “The introduction of buy-to-let mortgages for first-time buyers will now give people in a higher income bracket an opportunity to purchase a property and rent it out as a credible investment.”

The Landbay deals are available through a limited number of mortgage advisers.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2257552-feeling-stressed
Revealed: The UK’s worst place for noisy neighbours

The sound of loud music or the neighbours shouting late at night means misery for millions of Brits

Close