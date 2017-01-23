Guide to buy-to-let tax changes

Last year, then Chancellor George Osborne announced a slew of tax changes and other measures aimed at curbing the growth of the buy-to-let sector, making it more difficult for landlords to turn a profit.

George Osborne brought in a Stamp Duty premium on second homes in Spring 2016 – which covers buy-to-let properties – and costs landlords an extra three percentage points in Stamp Duty on top of existing rates. This takes the Stamp Duty payable on a £275,000 second or additional home from £3,750 to £12,000.

He also announced sweeping changes to the way landlords offset their finance costs against tax, such as their mortgage interest payments.

Instead of claiming the cost of mortgage interest as an expense to be offset against your highest rate of tax, landlords will effectively get a 20% tax credit for the amount. Basic rate taxpayers may not see much of an impact but higher rate taxpayers could be worse off, depending on their circumstances.

There’s also a change to the wear and tear allowance, where landlords used to be able to claim a nominal 10% against rental income a year, but now they must claim actual costs.

Getting tougher

Each could be detrimental on its own, but it’s the combined impact of the changes to buy-to-let that is the biggest concern for landlords. In the space of a couple of years, it has become more difficult to get the numbers to stack up.

Ying Tan, managing director at The Buy to Let Business, says: “It’s more of a challenge. The tax relief cuts which will come into play overt the next three years will significantly impact profitability, with some landlords paying tax even when they’re not making a profit.

“Furthermore, most lenders have increased their rental coverage calculations, meaning in many cases landlords will need to achieve rental income of up to 45% more than their mortgage repayment in order to be accepted for the mortgage.”

John Heron, managing director of Paragon Mortgages, agrees that things have got tougher, noting: “Following the raft of government intervention in the sector, the last 12 to 18 months have been more challenging for landlords and the buy-to-let market. We have seen a decline in landlord confidence and a slower market with some landlords delaying decisions on additional purchases whilst they wait for the wider economic environment to settle.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, adds that getting a buy-to-let mortgage is harder than it used to be. He says: “Lenders have further tightened their criteria to help ensure affordability, which has made it harder for landlords to get mortgages in the first place. Lenders are factoring in future interest rate increases and rental voids, as they need to be happy that the necessary buffers are in place should any of these situations occur. Some lenders have also lowered their maximum loan-to-values so landlords are having to put down bigger deposits than in the past.”

Despite the challenges, all three of these experts insist that buy-to-let can still be a successful investment for those willing to do their homework.

Still worth it

The buy-to-let market is currently robust, despite the Stamp Duty premium and looming tax changes. It has strong, long-term demographic drivers.

The number of households is growing and there is a chronic housing shortage in the UK. Rising house prices means that aspiring first-time buyers are renting for longer. In fact, according to the National Landlords Association, the private rented sector now accounts for 19% (4.3m) of all households, up from 11% of all households in 2004-05 (that’s an 82% increase over 10 years).

Plus, with interest rates at record lows, those landlords who can get a mortgage are enjoying low monthly repayments.

Tan says: “There are more challenges to overcome now and landlords need to explore different options such as buying property through a limited company, but bricks and mortar will always provide a safe home for your money.

Heron agrees: “Despite the current challenges, the fundamentals remain the same – people still need a place to call home and not everyone can afford to, or indeed wants to, buy that home. Tenant demand is still high and is likely to either further increase or at least remain stable in the coming 12 months. With such persistent high levels of demand, landlords are likely to find opportunities to develop their property portfolios.”

Ready for success

Becoming a landlord and making a success of it will be more likely if you have done your research first, on every aspect of buying to let.

Heron says: “Anyone considering becoming a landlord needs to understand what their obligations are to their tenants. There are a whole host of things to consider such as health and safety standards that landlords need to be up to speed on, especially if they want to attract good tenants into their properties.”

You also need to thoroughly research the local market where you are planning to invest. Is the area popular with students and professionals? Is it close to good transport links? Is it well situated for leisure facilities? Visit the local area as well as the property, to make sure you know what would make it an attractive rental proposition for a prospective tenant.

And when it comes to getting the right mortgage to fund your investment, advice is essential, especially as some of the largest buy-to-let mortgage lenders don’t deal directly with the public, and you can only access their deal through a mortgage broker.

Tan says: “It is more essential than ever that investors looking to get involved in the buy-to-let market seek professional advice. A good mortgage broker will be able to explain the changes to the market in detail and will help to find the best option for your circumstances.

“As always research, research and more research will ensure you go into investing in property with open eyes.”