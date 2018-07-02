You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Jump in available deals for first-time landlords

0
Written by:
02/07/2018
Record number of deals are now on offer to those buying to let for the first time
Jump in available deals for first-time landlords

The number of deals available to first-time landlords has risen to record levels, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider noted that the deals have risen by a massive 13% since the start of this year alone, despite recent upheaval in the buy-to-let market.

It said that there’s now 1,268 first-time landlord products available compared to just 929 a year ago.

Lower rates

Rates have also come down from 3.19% a year ago to 2.83% today.

Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “It is great news that first-time landlords have more choice than ever before, increasing by a whopping 339 buy-to-let products in just two years. Not only do first-time landlords have more choice, but they have also seen rates fall by 0.36% over the same period.

“While multiple regulations and tax changes may have put some borrowers off becoming a landlord, it seems many are undeterred.

“This is little surprise when many consider bricks and mortar as a safe bet. With savings rates low, many are looking to get better returns elsewhere. Also, while rents are high and mortgage rates for first-time landlords are still falling, the potential for a decent return is high.

“Potential investors should not get ahead of themselves however. Since September 2017, they face checks and questions about their finances and will need to do their homework to ensure they get the best deal.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2356098-housepercentagesigns
Burnley best for buy-to-let yields

Landlords in the Lancashire town can achieve double the average UK rental yield

Close