Labour Party plans to introduce rent controls

The party is committed to rent setting if it comes to power, but would it really help tenants?

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, said that the party will introduce rent controls if the party wins the next election.

In his party conference speech in Brighton yesterday, he said that rent controls exist in many other cities across the globe and he pledged to give tenants in UK towns and cities the same protection.

Corbyn added that it was not sustainable for the younger generation’s housing costs to be three times more than those of their grandparents.

But some commentators pointed out that rent controls could have a negative impact on tenants.

Unintended consequences

Polly Neate, CEO of homelessness charity Shelter, said: “Shelter supports controls that lengthen tenancies and protect families from unfair rent rises but not old fashioned rent-setting which we think could end up harming the very people on low incomes they’re meant to help, if and when landlords sell their properties.”

And David Cox, chief executive of ARLA Propertymark added: “The last time rent controls existed the private rented sector went from housing 90 per cent of the population to just seven per cent.

“Whenever and wherever rent controls are introduced, the quantity of available housing reduces significantly, and the conditions in privately rented properties deteriorate dramatically.”