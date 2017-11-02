You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlord confidence rises as yields hold steady

0
Written by:
02/11/2017
Despite softer demand and a raft of regulatory change, landlords are feeling increasingly positive
Landlord confidence rises as yields hold steady

Landlord confidence edged back up in the third quarter of the year, according to BM Solutions.

The specialist buy-to-let lender found that landlords’ confidence in their own letting business saw the biggest improvement, with their tracker up 5% to 41% from an all-time low position in the second quarter of this year.

They also felt more bullish about prospects for the UK’s financial markets, while confidence in the wider private rental sector saw the biggest year-on-year fall, down 17%. 

Demand down
 
The confidence comes despite a softening in demand during the third quarter of the year, with only 22% of landlords reporting an increase in demand – the lowest recorded in the last five years.
 
The average rental yield in remains relatively stable at 5.8%. Landlords operating in the East Midlands currently enjoy the highest rental yield of 6.7%, followed by the North West (6.4%) and North East (6.1%). Those in London (central) achieve the lowest yield (5.1%).
 
The lender also found that a record proportion of landlords (20%) plan to reduce the number of properties in their portfolio in the next year.
 
Phil Rickards, head of BM Solutions, said: “The latest report shows that landlords are starting to feel more optimistic following a period of declining confidence during the past 12 months.

“Key measures, especially for their own business have improved from the last quarter, with profitability remaining high. More than eight in 10 (84%) landlords are making a profit from their lettings business.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2371481-fivenumber
Demand for five-year fixed rate mortgages reaches record high

Over four out of 10 (42%) remortgagors opted for a five-year fixed deal in September, according to conveyancing service provider,...

Close