Landlords see a boost in tenant demand

Rental yields and void periods are stable as demand for rental property holds firm

Tenant demand for private rented accommodation is continuing to rise, according to an overwhelming majority of landlords.

A massive 94% of landlords report that tenant demand is stable or growing, said Paragon Mortgages.

Tenant demand continues to keep average void periods short, at 2.7 weeks, with 48% of respondents reporting that their properties stand empty for less than two weeks. Average yields also remained stable at 6.1%.

Feeling bullish

The number of landlords planning to sell property has fallen, from 25% last year to 17% today, as they start to manage the raft of changes affecting the sector, from increased Stamp Duty to income tax changes.