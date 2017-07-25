You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Leeds Building Society cuts cost of buy-to-let deals

25/07/2017
The mutual has snipped its fixed rate mortgages for landlords
Leeds Building Society cuts cost of buy-to-let deals

Leeds Building Society has reduced rates on its fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages.

The deals have been chopped by up to 0.25 percentage points and highlights from the new range now include a two-year fixed rate for purchases at 2.09%, which is available up to 70% of the property’s value.

Remortgagors can get a two-year fixed rate at 1.59% if they have a 40% equity stake. Both deals come with a completion fee of £999.

“We’ve made reductions across our range of two and five year fixed rate deals for buy-to-let borrowers,” said Jaedon Green, Leeds Building Society’s director of product and distribution.

“In addition to the reduced rates, we offer different fee and incentive combinations across the range, including cashback, as part of our ongoing efforts to improve our buy-to-let proposition.

“Earlier changes we’ve made, such as simplifying criteria and removing the minimum income requirement, have been well-received.”

