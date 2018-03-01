You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Letting agents warn London’s rental supply is at a ‘critical’ level

01/03/2018
Tenants are facing stiff competition for potential homes to let, as landlords desert the capital
Letting agents warn London’s rental supply is at a ‘critical’ level

The supply of London rental properties is now at ‘a critical point’, according to ARLA Propertymark, the trade association for letting agents.

It has found that the number of properties available to rent in London stood at 46% below the national average in January.

As landlords are increasingly priced out of the capital, tenants are finding themselves up against stiff competition for rental properties.

In January, letting agents in London were typically managing 99 properties, compared to a national average of 184. It was also the lowest region for supply in December, but it stood at 130 then, compared to a national average of 200.

David Cox, chief executive of ARLA Propertymark, said: “The rental market in London should be thriving – the capital is a hub for business and culture and attracts a huge influx of new residents every year.

“But the prospect of being a landlord is becoming less tenable, as potential buy-to-let investors are deterred by increased taxes and ever more complicated legislation – and higher property prices in London are making it becoming more and more difficult for landlords to make ends meet.

“Government policies designed to help renters now seem to be having the opposite effect, as landlords are moving away from using professional agents. This puts tenants at risk of falling into the hands of rogue landlords, or novice ones who don’t have any experience in the sector.”

Close