You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Long-term fixed rates increasingly popular with buy-to-let borrowers

0
Written by:
23/12/2016
Mortgage advisers recommended five-year fixes to a third of clients in the third quarter of 2016
Long-term fixed rates increasingly popular with buy-to-let borrowers

Fixed term buy-to-let mortgage products remain the most recommended by mortgage advisers, with an increased preference for five-year fixes evident, according to research by Paragon Mortgages.

While fixed rates overall remain the most popular choice for landlords, making up 81% of applications introduced by mortgage advisers in the third quarter of the year, there has been a small increase in preference for variable rate products (from 2% in quarter two, to 3% in quarter three) and for tracker products, up from 13% to 15% in the latest data.

John Heron, managing director of Paragon Mortgages, said: “The economic outlook remains uncertain and volatile. With some very low longer term fixed rates available in recent weeks it is no surprise that intermediaries are recommending these products to landlords who need a stable payment profile to help them manage the increase in tax that many will see as the changes introduced in the summer budget of 2015 start to bite.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2337696-house-for-sale
The number of homes sold for less than asking price hits all-time high

Both demand for properties, and supply of available stock, fell in November

Close