You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

November rate rise did not deter borrowers, as lending increased

0
Written by:
16/01/2018
Lending for house purchases grew steadily, while the buy-to-let market saw a dip in activity
November rate rise did not deter borrowers, as lending increased

November saw steady increases in mortgage lending for first-time-buyers and home movers compared to both October and November 2016, said UK Finance.

According to the trade body, there were 34,800 new first-time buyer mortgages in the month, some 15.2% more than the same month a year earlier.

There was £5.6bn of new lending to those buying their first home in November, up 16.7% year-on-year.

The average first-time buyer is now 30 and has an income of £40,000.

Keep on moving

And despite the Bank of England hiking interest rates for the first time in 10 years, there were also more people choosing to move home in November.

There were 36,200 new home mover mortgages over the month, up 16.8% year-on-year. £7.5bn was lent to movers, 19% higher than the previous November.

The average home mover is 39 and has an income of £54,000.

Remortgaging also shot up in November, by 10.2% to £6.5bn.

Dip in buy-to-let lending

However, there was one area of the mortgage market that didn’t experience growth.

There were 6,600 new buy-to-let house purchase mortgages in the month, 1.5% fewer than in the same month a year earlier. By value this was £0.9bn of lending in the month, the same year-on-year.

There were 13,500 new buy-to-let remortgages in November, down 3.6% year on year. By value this was £2.1bn of lending in the month, 4.5% down year-on-year.

Paul Smee, head of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “The data shows housing market activity remains buoyant, despite November’s rise in the base rate. Steady increases in lending for house purchases together with increases in homeowner remortgages reflect a keenness among consumers to benefit from still historically low interest rates, and a highly competitive marketplace.

“In contrast, declines in buy-to-let lending reflect the changing regulatory and fiscal environment for landlord businesses, where some landlords might be inclined to reappraise the viability of their portfolios.”

Jonathan Hopper, managing director of Garrington Property Finders, added: “The market continues to flow broadly as it should, and the stand off between limited supply and cautious demand should nudge up prices further throughout 2018. But it will be steady progress at best.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Get your head around mortgage fees

The mortgage fees associated with taking out and paying off a mortgage have tripled in the...

2- vs 5-year fix – which is more risky?

Interest rates are expected to stay low, but there may be trouble ahead

Mortgage paid off? What next?

What do the over-50s do with their money once they have repaid their mortgage? We find out

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2317343-tax-burden
Council tax rises over 50% in real terms

Most of us have seen council tax hikes in the last 20 years, but residents of seven local authorities actually...

Close