You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Record number of rentals for the super-rich agreed in the capital

0
Written by:
16/02/2018
London's super-prime tenancies are those properties rented out at £5K or more a week - and they are rising in number
Record number of rentals for the super-rich agreed in the capital

There was a record number of super-prime tenancies agreed in London in 2017, said Knight Frank, as price sensitivity in the sales market boosted rental demand.

Some 137 properties were rented out at £5,000-plus per week last year, a significant 34% boost on the figure of 102 in 2016.

In the three-month period between July and September there were 49 transactions, which is a record for a single quarter in 12 years of LonRes data.

There was also a record number of £15,000-plus per week deals last year, with 20 recorded compared to 11 in 2016.

“The momentum of recent years is still gathering pace,” said Tom Smith, Knight Frank’s head of super-prime lettings.

“Demand is resilient due to higher rates of stamp duty and the associated uncertainty over the short-term prospects for price growth in the sales market. A lack of clarity regarding Brexit has also been a factor.”

Long-term tenancies

As well as more transactions, the deals agreed are now on a longer-term basis as renting becomes more accepted as a tenure model in the super-prime market, said Knight Frank. The average length of a tenancy in 2017 was 589 days, which compared to 548 in 2016 and 528 in 2015.

“There is increasingly the opportunity to rent the sort of high-quality stock that has come from the sales market that historically did not exist on the lettings market,” said Smith.

“The clear message for landlords is that super-prime tenants will not compromise on quality in the same way as buyers will not.”

Sales recovery

The prime central London sales market is now moving towards recovery, said Knight Frank, with average prices above £10m up 0.2% in the year to January 2018, the first annual increase in almost two years.

In a sign that more tenants are anticipating this recovery, there has been an increase in the number who have requested a clause in the tenancy agreement giving them first refusal to buy at the end of the tenancy.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
broker
Over seven of out 10 first-time buyers prefer a mortgage broker

Broker share of first-time buyer lending surges over the last five years

Close