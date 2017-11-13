You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Generation Rent clueless over their rights

0
Written by:
13/11/2017
New research highlights how tenants are in the dark when it comes to their legal rights around renting
Generation Rent clueless over their rights

Millions of tenants and landlords across the country are unaware of the laws governing the rental sector, according to LetBritain.

The online letting agent found that 37% of UK tenants and 16% of landlords don’t know that renters must be given at least two months’ notice if a landlord wants to evict them.

Plus a third of all people in rented accommodation – 5.8 million people – do not realise they have the right for their deposits to be placed in a Tenancy Deposit Protection scheme. Worryingly, 12% of UK landlords were also unaware of this rule.

Even more renters (43%) and landlords (19%) have no idea that tenants can challenge any excessive charges made by a landlord via an ombudsman, according to the research.

And over a quarter (28%) of tenants did not know a landlord should provide 24 hours’ notice before entering their property.

Fareed Nabir, CEO of LetBritain, said: “Today’s research delivers some really important findings. It is clear that a huge proportion of UK renters – a population growing in size – do not truly understand the legislation and regulation in place to protect them.

“Likewise, a concerning number of landlords are also in the dark about exactly what rights and responsibilities they have. Such a lack of awareness increases the risk of renters and landlords being exploited – it must be addressed and lettings agents certainly have a duty to better inform all their customers about the vital legislative framework governing the rental sector.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Stamp Duty
Stamp Duty cut predicted for first-time buyers

Could the Chancellor boost the housing market by removing one of the biggest homebuying barriers?

Close