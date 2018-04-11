You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

TMW scraps maximum age limit for experienced landlords

0
Written by:
11/04/2018
Certain landlords will now be able to borrow with no age restrictions at application or redemption
TMW scraps maximum age limit for experienced landlords

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the buy-to-let lending arm of Nationwide Building Society, is removing its age limit at application for experienced landlords with a large deposit.

There had previously been a maximum age at application of 70 for all landlords, but no maximum age at redemption.

Now there will be no maximum age at all for experienced landlords looking to borrow up to 65% of the property’s value, to either purchase a property or to remortgage.

The same criteria will also apply to limited company mortgages, currently being piloted by the lender.

There is no change for landlords who need to borrow more than 65% of the property’s value or for first-time landlords, where existing age restrictions will remain in place.

Other changes

TMW recently increased the maximum loan-to-value size available for buy-to-let and let-to-buy mortgages from 75% to 80% of the property’s value.

Paul Wootton, TMW’s director of specialist lending, said: “The group of experienced landlords is both growing and growing older, and market options are more limited for retirees seeking to retain their buy to let properties in order to supplement their pension.

“By removing the maximum age when applying for a buy to let mortgage, TMW is supporting the increasing market demand in this area.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2261834-retired-couple
Legal & General targets interest-only borrowers with new lifetime mortgage

The mortgage sits between an interest-only mortgage and an equity release deal

Close