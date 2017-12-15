You are here: Home - Editors Pick

Editors Pick

Introduction

Most Read

December 15, 2017

Revealed: The top 10 buy-to-let hotspots

December 6, 2017

Mortgage rates set to fall before Christmas

November 24, 2017

Revealed: The best lenders in the UK right now

November 22, 2017

Council Tax for empty properties to double

November 22, 2017

Revealed: The cheapest place to buy a home in the UK

December 8, 2017

Check your Christmas pressies are covered on your home insurance

December 12, 2017

Switchers drive mortgage lending by locking into low rates

December 8, 2017

Bank of Mum and Dad: how to help your children onto the property ladder

In Depth

Nov 22, 2017

Council Tax for empty properties to double

Nov 17, 2015

Surge in buy-to-let mortgages

Dec 20, 2017

Three surprising reasons some first-time buyers won’t benefit from cut in Stamp Duty

Dec 19, 2017

Revealed: The best places to live in the UK

Dec 19, 2017

A quarter of London boroughs have no Help to Buy houses

Dec 15, 2017

Revealed: The top 10 buy-to-let hotspots

Dec 12, 2017

UK house prices up 4.5% over the last year

Dec 11, 2017

Million-pound property sales rocket in the North of England

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.