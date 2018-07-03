£1,000 cashback offer launched by Leeds Building Society

The cashback deal is available to switchers as well as those buying a home

Leeds Building Society has launched a new range of mortgages – including two deals that come with £1,000 cashback when your mortgage completes.

The cashback deals are both five-year fixed rate mortgages. One is available to borrowers with 15% upfront and has a rate fixed at 2.64% for five years.

The second is available to those with a smaller 10% deposit and is charged at 3.09%.

Both mortgages charge no valuation or legal fees and come with the large cashback offer.

Other new deals from the lender include:

A 1.94% five-year fix, available up to 75% LTV, with a free standard valuation and £999 fee

A 2.04% five-year fix, available up to 80% LTV, with a free standard valuation and £999 fee.

“We’ve introduced some new £1,000 cashback deals with no product fee to our five year fixed rate mortgage range,” said Jaedon Green, Leeds Building Society’s Director of Product and Distribution.

“Our mission is to help people to have the home they want and we understand that everyone’s individual circumstances are different.

“For that reason we offer incentive packages which give borrowers plenty of choice, not only on the rate and term of their mortgage, but also to help with the other costs of moving home or remortgaging.

“Of course, it’s your choice how to spend the cashback – whether that’s to cover removal fees or put towards stamp duty, or treat yourself with a holiday or tickets to the World Cup or the Wimbledon final.”