You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

£1,000 cashback launched by Halifax

0
Written by:
30/04/2018
Homebuyers who go through a broker can get £1,000 on the day their deal completes and they get the keys to their new home
£1,000 cashback launched by Halifax

Halifax has launched a £1,000 cashback offer for first-time buyers and home movers.

The mortgages are available to first-time buyers and home movers who complete on a qualifying mortgage.

These deals include Halifax’s fixed rates for those borrowers using a mortgage broker, but it doesn’t apply to tracker deals.

The lender said it was available until 24th June 2018, although it could be withdrawn at any time.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2281251-elderly-holiday
Three million potential downsizers hold £1trn of housing wealth

Older homeowners need more housing options to downsize into

Close