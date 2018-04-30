You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -
£1,000 cashback launched by Halifax
30/04/2018
Homebuyers who go through a broker can get £1,000 on the day their deal completes and they get the keys to their new home
Halifax has launched a £1,000 cashback offer for first-time buyers and home movers.
The mortgages are available to first-time buyers and home movers who complete on a qualifying mortgage.
These deals include Halifax’s fixed rates for those borrowers using a mortgage broker, but it doesn’t apply to tracker deals.
The lender said it was available until 24th June 2018, although it could be withdrawn at any time.
