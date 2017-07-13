The top five ways to sell your home

Bag a buyer with these smart selling tips from the experts

If you want to sell your home, you may be tempted to wait until September, the start of the traditionally busy Autumn housing market.

After all, in Summer many families are away on holiday and the number of both buyers and sellers drops in July and August, according to NAEA Propertymark.

However, the trade association reckons there are still some clever ways to bag a buyer in the summer months. By following these simple measures before you put your property on the market you can maximise its saleability and attract the best buyers out there.

Katie Griffin, president of NAEA Propertymark, explains: “If you need to put your home on the market during the summer, it’s important to understand your target market and who will be the most interested in buying your home before you do so.”

Below are her five top tips for selling your home this summer:



Tidy up the exterior

First impressions are key and they really impact a buyer’s decision, so it’s important to make sure the property looks well maintained and cared for from the outside, with windows and walls freshly washed to remove any dirt. For example, a front door can say a lot about the rest of your home for buyers viewing it for the first time, so a lick of paint or a quick wash down can help improve the overall look and feel of your property.

Neutral décor

Potential house buyers will have varied tastes in décor and when they’re looking around your home they have to be able to imagine themselves living there. Anything too over personalised can be a turn off, so keeping colours neutral will make the property more appealing.

Prune your garden

A well looked after garden can give your home the wow-factor, especially during the summer months when many beautiful flowers and plants are in season. For starters, it’s important to make sure your garden is tidied of any litter, the lawn is mowed, weeds are removed and overgrown trees are cut back and then if you have the time, try potting some bright coloured plants to make the space more attractive.

Kitchen makeover

Giving your kitchen a quick freshen up can go a long way. By giving the cabinets a quick lick of paint, or replacing the doors and handles, the room will instantly become more attractive to potential buyers.

Let air and light in

Rooms that smell musty are a huge turn off for buyers – it’s important to open up windows well in advance of any viewings, particularly those in rooms that are rarely used. It’s crucial to maintain a good level of lighting in your home to make the space feel inviting – the summer is the best time for natural light, so make sure all blinds and curtains are wide open.

