You are here: Home -

Halifax offers mortgage borrowers £500 cashback

0
Written by:
09/01/2018
The incentive is available across the lender's range, whether you are a first-time buyer, mover or remortgagor
Halifax offers mortgage borrowers £500 cashback

Halifax is giving £500 cashback to first-time buyers, homemovers and those who remortgage from another lender on a range of qualifying mortgages until 18th March.

The deal is available across the spectrum of mortgages, including the following fee-free deals:

60% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 1.94% with no fee for purchasers

75% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.00% with no fee for purchasers

60% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.04% with no fee for remortgagors

75% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.14% with no fee for remortgagors.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “While moving house is a big and exciting milestone in life, it can also be a stressful time for some. Our latest cashback offer is designed to help customers, by putting some money back in their pocket at a time it’s most needed.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
house prices
Annual house price growth fell to 2.7% in December

Property prices inched up over the year as a whole, but they fell in December

Close