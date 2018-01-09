Halifax offers mortgage borrowers £500 cashback

The incentive is available across the lender's range, whether you are a first-time buyer, mover or remortgagor

Halifax is giving £500 cashback to first-time buyers, homemovers and those who remortgage from another lender on a range of qualifying mortgages until 18th March.

The deal is available across the spectrum of mortgages, including the following fee-free deals:

60% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 1.94% with no fee for purchasers

75% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.00% with no fee for purchasers

60% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.04% with no fee for remortgagors

75% LTV 2 year fixed rate at 2.14% with no fee for remortgagors.

Andy Bickers, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “While moving house is a big and exciting milestone in life, it can also be a stressful time for some. Our latest cashback offer is designed to help customers, by putting some money back in their pocket at a time it’s most needed.”