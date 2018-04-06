Help to Buy scheme extended in Scotland

The government initiative will now run for another three years

The Help to Buy (Scotland) scheme will be extended beyond 2019, helping more people purchase a new-build home without the need for a large deposit.

From April 2019, a further £100 million will be invested by the Scottish government over two years, helping up to 4,000 households to purchase a new home.

Since 2013, the scheme has supported more than 12,000 households into a new home.

Scottish Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “Since we introduced Help to Buy, the scheme has not only helped thousands of buyers into new homes – it has supported around 9,000 jobs.

“A third of the annual £50 million budget – £18 million – will be reserved for sales from SME builders, who were particularly affected by the drop in development finance after the financial crisis.

“Housing is about more than bricks and mortar – we want to provide safe, warm homes, help create a fairer Scotland, and preserve a diverse and more resilient construction sector.”

Nicola Barclay, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, which represents companies building the majority of the country’s homes, added: “With most Scots wanting to own their own home and the scheme proven to increase build rates, this is a very welcome announcement.

“It clearly demonstrates that the Scottish Government supports the aspiration of home ownership and recognises the real challenge that continues to face prospective buyers in terms of the size of deposit they require to achieve this goal.”