18/10/2017
The majority of homeowners live just 15 miles from their home town, according to new research
Home is where the house is

Most homeowners (55%) buy a property close to home, within 15 miles of the town they grew up in, according to research from homebuilder David Wilson Homes.

And one in four has never moved away from the place they call home.

Almost a third (31%) said they currently live in the town or city that they consider to be their home town – with 8% having moved back after living away.

Close to mum and dad

Younger homeowners aged 18-24 are the most likely generation to live closer to their home town. Almost three in four (73%) live within 15 miles of their home town, compared to 61% of homeowners aged 25-34 and just 46% of homeowners aged 65+.

“Our survey gives us a better understanding of the UK homeowner”, said a spokesperson for David Wilson Homes. “Living near your home town clearly plays an important role in homeowners’ property search, particularly for younger buyers. It’s important we understand the reasons behind this, whether it is simply familiarity with the area or other factors such as schools or transport links.”

