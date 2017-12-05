You are here: Home - Editors Pick -

Supply of homes for sale down almost a quarter in November

05/12/2017
Has the UK housing market already packed up for Christmas?
Homeowners are deciding to wait until the New Year to sell, according to HouseSimple.com, which found that new property listings in November fell by almost a quarter (22%) compared to October.

The online estate agent said that more than two thirds (67%) of UK towns and cities saw fewer new sellers marketing their properties last month.

In Bath for example, new property listings were down 50% compared to October, while Watford saw 40% fewer new sellers advertising their properties in November.

In the Capital, new sellers in November fell by nearly third (30.3%) on October. And there wasn’t a single London borough that saw supply rise last month, with the hardest hit, Kingston upon Thames, experiencing a 42.5% drop in new property listings.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “There tends to be a drop off in activity as we approach Christmas, but this year the slowdown has started earlier.

“It’s been a tough year for the property market having to contend with the aftermath of a disastrous General Election and the fallout from Article 50 being invoked. And with generally negative Brexit news every day, that takes its toll.

“Homeowners may be feeling a little jaded and simply decided it’s best to take stock and start afresh in January.

