You are here: Home - Editors Pick -

London house prices to fall this year and next; 1-in-3 chance of a crash

0
Written by: Victoria Hartley
30/08/2018
Brexit worries are already impacting prices in the capital
London house prices to fall this year and next; 1-in-3 chance of a crash

Property prices in London will fall this year and next and will fall sharply if Britain fails to reach a deal ahead of its scheduled departure from the European Union in March 2019.

The quarterly poll from Reuters revealed around 30 housing market specialists believe house prices in the capital – where foreign investors have previously fuelled skyrocketing prices – will fall 1.6% this year and 0.1% next.

Commentators suggested Central London was suffering because traditional international buyers were staying away while domestic buyer numbers also continue to fall.

Uncertainty over how Brexit negations will pan out has already spooked foreign investors, the survey taken in the past week found. When asked what effect a disorderly departure would have on London prices, responses ranged from “short-term fall” to “damaging” to “disaster”.

Ray Boulger at mortgage broker John Charcol said the “additional uncertainty” will disproportionately affect London in the short term, pushing high value properties in particular to fall further.

Sterling fell to a near one-year low against the Euro on Tuesday but where a weaker currency should make UK houses more attractive to foreign buyers, Brexit uncertainty is keeping them away.

On the likelihood of a “significant correction” before the end of 2019, almost one in three of those polled suggested it was probable.

The findings also echo predictions from Savills that London prices will fall by 2% this year and data from London Central Protfolio released yesterday showing London transactions down on last year.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2303564-school-sign
The £27K property price premium to be in a top school catchment area

The best state schools have a huge impact on surrounding property prices, and parents are willing to make big sacrifices

Close