New deals launched by Leeds Building Society

The mutual has expanded its fixed rate mortgage choice with new two-year deals

Leeds Building Society has boosted its range of two-year fixed rate deals to offer borrowers a wider choice.

The mutual has launched a two-year fix at 1.39% for borrowers with a deposit of 35% or more, and a 1.44% fixed rate for those with at least 25% upfront. Both come with a product fee of £1,999.

All the new rates are available for home purchase or remortgage and each comes with a free standard valuation.

“These new two year fixed rate deals are among the lowest rates for this type of product available through intermediaries,” said Martese Carton, spokesperson for Leeds Building Society.

“We listen and respond to borrower and broker feedback when developing products – we expect these new additions to our fixed rate range to appeal to borrowers who want to keep down their monthly repayments while also benefitting from the security of payments offered by a fixed rate deal.”