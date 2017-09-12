You are here: Home -

Official: UK house prices still rising

0
Written by:
12/09/2017
Property prices were up in July, but the national figure masks strong regional differences
Official: UK house prices still rising

UK house prices were up 1.1% in July, bringing the average price of a UK property to £226,155, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This marks a 5.1% rise over the year to July 2017, unchanged from June 2017 – which means properties have typically increased in value by £11,000 in the last 12 months.

Regional split

The main boost to the overall rise in UK house prices came from England, where prices increased by 5.4% over the year to July 2017.

Wales saw house prices increase by 3.1% over the last 12 months, while in Scotland, the average price increased by 4.8% annually.

The average price in Northern Ireland increased by 4.4% year-on-year.

Regionally, the East Midlands has experienced the biggest increase in prices over the year at 7.5%, compared to just 2.8% in London.

Adrian Moloney, sales director of OneSavings Bank, said: “A shortage of housing supply is upholding property prices, while buyers continue to walk a narrow tightrope to homeownership.

“On the one hand, strong employment growth and historically low mortgage rates are supporting buyer demand, but on the other, stagnant wage growth is being outstripped by consumer prices, making homes less affordable.

“Mortgage approval levels recovered last month, suggesting a small rebound in consumer confidence and affordability, despite the enduring economic unknowns that continue to cloud the long-term view.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2236449-old-safe-vaulted-door-combination-lock
Locked in: The London mortgage prisoners unable to switch deal

Tighter mortgage rules have left some borrowers unable to get a new deal, with Londoners hit hardest

Close