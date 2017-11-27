Would you pay an extra £116,500 to buy a home in a national park?

That's a 46% price premium, but is it worth it?

Many people dream of buying a home in the countryside and the UK’s national parks boast some of our most popular beauty spots.

But properties within the parks come with a hefty price tag – on average 46% more expensive than the surrounding county, according to Lloyds Bank.

This works out an average property price premium of £116,500 for those who buy a property in a national park.

Parks with premiums

The UK’s most visited national park, the Lake District, commands the greatest price premium.

Average prices there are more than double (105% or £186,351) those in the surrounding area.

New Forest (86% or £268,856) and the Peak District (84% or £151,969) have the second and third highest premiums. But there is one national park that is actually more affordable than the surrounding area – Snowdonia. Prices in the Welsh national park are 3% below the average for the local area (or £4,936), with an average house price of £180,126. This makes it the most affordable national park in the UK to buy a home. At the other end of the scale, the New Forest is the most expensive national park, with an average price tag of £581,448.