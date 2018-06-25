Revealed: The most expensive seaside towns to buy a home

Which pricey postcode by the sea has seen prices fall by £37K, but is STILL a property hotspot?

Sandbanks in Poole is Britain’s most expensive seaside town for the third year running, according to Halifax.

That’s despite the fact it has seen average property prices fall by £37,494 in the last year. Although a home in the sought after coastal location will still set you back an average £626,553.

The second most expensive seaside town, Salcombe in South Devon, has also seen prices drop, by £52,702, but it will still cost you £577,591 to live there.

Aldeburgh in Suffolk (£535,872) is third in the list of priciest seaside postcodes.

Cheap as (fish and) chips

Of the 10 least expensive seaside towns, nine are in Scotland with Millport, on the island of Great Cumbrae in the Firth of Clyde, leading the least expensive list with an average price of £81,233.

This is followed by Girvan in South Ayrshire (£91,459) and Saltcoats in North Ayrshire (£92,891).

England’s least expensive seaside town is Newbiggin by the Sea in Northumberland, with an average house price of £94,385.

Russell Galley, Halifax managing director, said: “It’s no surprise that the South coast continues to be home to the most expensive seaside towns in the country, including those with the greatest growth in house prices over the last 10 years.

“What we can see though is that the two most desirable locations have in fact seen prices drop over the last year. This fall is likely to have been impacted by the higher costs of stamp duty for these more expensive homes.

“Having a postcard view can be a dream that comes with a hefty price tag attached, but while more sun is undoubtedly appealing, it doesn’t appear to guarantee happy homeowners. Seaside house hunters may be more tempted by Newbiggin by the Sea in Northumberland, where average prices stand below £95,000 and offer a higher happiness rating than nine out of 10 of the most expensive towns.”