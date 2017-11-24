Revealed: The best lenders in the UK right now

We announce the winners of this year's Your Mortgage Awards, including Best Overall Mortgage Lender

Halifax is the winner of this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender award at the 28th Your Mortgage Awards.

The lender has scooped the prize for the 16th year running, and was given the award this afternoon at a prestigious ceremony in London.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards recognise and reward those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the preceding 12 months.

Your Mortgage Editor-in-Chief, Paula John, said of Halifax’s win: “With some 150 years’ experience of creating mortgages to meet the needs of homebuyers, movers and remortgagors, it’s little wonder that so many choose the keen rates and flexible features from the household name they trust to help them buy a home.

“Halifax’s success doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of massive investment into technology to create processes and systems that lead the way, into training its staff to provide first-class service, and adapting its products and service after seeking feedback, listening carefully and monitoring the wider market.

“Well done on another great year.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Regional Mortgage Lender – Yorkshire Bank

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – NatWest

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Remortgage Lender – Santander

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Aldermore

Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Paragon Mortgages

Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money

Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays

Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank

Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General

Best Bridging Lender – Together

Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Shawbrook Bank

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance

Best Surveyor – Countrywide

Best Legal Services Provider – My Home Move

Best Mortgage Lender Scotland – Clydesdale Bank

Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money

Best Building Society – Leeds Building Society

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax