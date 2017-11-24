Editors Pick
Revealed: The best lenders in the UK right now
Halifax is the winner of this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender award at the 28th Your Mortgage Awards.
The lender has scooped the prize for the 16th year running, and was given the award this afternoon at a prestigious ceremony in London.
Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards recognise and reward those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the preceding 12 months.
Your Mortgage Editor-in-Chief, Paula John, said of Halifax’s win: “With some 150 years’ experience of creating mortgages to meet the needs of homebuyers, movers and remortgagors, it’s little wonder that so many choose the keen rates and flexible features from the household name they trust to help them buy a home.
“Halifax’s success doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of massive investment into technology to create processes and systems that lead the way, into training its staff to provide first-class service, and adapting its products and service after seeking feedback, listening carefully and monitoring the wider market.
“Well done on another great year.”
The UK’s leading lenders
Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:
Best Regional Mortgage Lender – Yorkshire Bank
Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord
Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – NatWest
Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax
Best Remortgage Lender – Santander
Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Aldermore
Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Paragon Mortgages
Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money
Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages
Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays
Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank
Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General
Best Bridging Lender – Together
Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Shawbrook Bank
Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance
Best Surveyor – Countrywide
Best Legal Services Provider – My Home Move
Best Mortgage Lender Scotland – Clydesdale Bank
Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money
Best Building Society – Leeds Building Society
Best Bank – NatWest
Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax