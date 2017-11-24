You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: The best lenders in the UK right now

0
Written by:
24/11/2017
We announce the winners of this year's Your Mortgage Awards, including Best Overall Mortgage Lender
Revealed: The best lenders in the UK right now

Halifax is the winner of this year’s Best Overall Mortgage Lender award at the 28th Your Mortgage Awards.

The lender has scooped the prize for the 16th year running, and was given the award this afternoon at a prestigious ceremony in London.

Widely regarded as the UK’s definitive consumer mortgage awards, the Your Mortgage Awards recognise and reward those lenders and providers that have offered the very best products and services to mortgage borrowers over the preceding 12 months.

Your Mortgage Editor-in-Chief, Paula John, said of Halifax’s win: “With some 150 years’ experience of creating mortgages to meet the needs of homebuyers, movers and remortgagors, it’s little wonder that so many choose the keen rates and flexible features from the household name they trust to help them buy a home.

“Halifax’s success doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the result of massive investment into technology to create processes and systems that lead the way, into training its staff to provide first-class service, and adapting its products and service after seeking feedback, listening carefully and monitoring the wider market.

“Well done on another great year.”

The UK’s leading lenders

Congratulations to all of this year’s worthy Your Mortgage Award winners, listed below:

Best Regional Mortgage Lender – Yorkshire Bank

Best Intermediary Mortgage Lender – Accord

Best First-Time Buyer Mortgage Lender – NatWest

Best New-Build Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Best Remortgage Lender – Santander

Best Buy-to-Let Mortgage Lender – Aldermore

Best Buy-to-Let Portfolio Mortgage Lender – Paragon Mortgages

Best Credit Repair Mortgage Lender – Pepper Money

Best Self-Employed Mortgage Lender – Precise Mortgages

Best Large Loans Mortgage Lender – Barclays

Best Offset Mortgage Lender – Scottish Widows Bank

Best Equity Release Provider – Legal & General

Best Bridging Lender – Together

Best Second Charge Mortgage Lender – Shawbrook Bank

Best Mortgage-Related Insurance Provider – Legal & General Insurance

Best Surveyor – Countrywide

Best Legal Services Provider – My Home Move

Best Mortgage Lender Scotland – Clydesdale Bank

Best Online Mortgage Lender – Post Office Money

Best Building Society – Leeds Building Society

Best Bank – NatWest

Best Overall Mortgage Lender – Halifax

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
mortgage lending front doors
Rise in lending in Wales aided by strong affordability

Lending for house purchase is at its highest level in 10 years

Close