The top six ways to put a dent in your property’s value

These additions not only put off buyers, they can pull down the potential price of your home

A new kitchen, spacious bathroom, or loft conversion are all worthwhile additions to your home, because not only can they make it nicer for you to live in, they can also increase its value.

But there are certain things that actually detract from the potential price of your property. And while some of them may be beyond your control, others are so-called enhancements that the owner may love, but buyers really hate.

According to NAEA Propertymark there are several things that can devalue your home, rather than make it more desirable – and homeowners are often surprised by these six property sins.

Katie Griffin, president of the association, said: “The house-moving process is undoubtedly stressful, so it’s important to know what adds value to your home and what might detract or put off potential buyers. Sometimes the improvements you have made might not appeal to buyers, so even though you’ve spent money on them, they might not necessarily add any value.”

Below are NAEA Propertymark’s top property turn-offs that can drag down your home’s value:

Solar panels

While solar panels may save you money on energy bills in the short-term, and they’re environmentally friendly, they might not actually add any value to your home. The problem with technology is that it ages quickly, and it can be expensive to upgrade. Solar panels can also appear as unsightly and unattractive, and those more concerned with aesthetics than the environment don’t usually want them stuck on the side of their roof.

Too personal

If your taste is particularly colourful or bold, it’s might be worth re-decorating before you start to market your home. Typically, modestly decorated homes are most desirable, as homeowners can easily see how their own belongings would fit into the space, and how they could make it their home.

Swimming pools

Swimming pools in Britain aren’t usually considered an attractive house feature. They’re expensive to maintain, use up a lot of space, and the great British weather means you can’t actually use them very often – often making them a lot more fuss than they’re worth.

Missing planning permission and building regulations documents

If you have had any works carried out while you’ve been living in the property, such as extensions or conversions, make sure you obtained appropriate planning permission and building regulations, and have access to these documents.

Dark rooms

If you have two identical properties, and one is bright and airy while the other is dark and dingy, nine times out of 10, the brighter one will be worth more, because it’s more desirable. Foliage around windows, and large trees should be cut back before marketing your property to give the impression of a light and spacious home.

Japanese Knotweed

Japanese Knotweed is more common than many people think – and it can damage the foundations of your home and significantly devalue it if it’s at risk of subsidence as a result. If you think you can see any in your garden, call a professional to excavate it as soon as possible.

