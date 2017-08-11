Spurs top house price Premier League

House prices near football stadiums have rocketed in the last 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur are the Premier League champions, when it comes to house price growth in the areas surrounding White Hart Lane, according to Halifax.

It found that, since 1997, the average home value in the postal district surrounding Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium has risen over seven and a half times (655%), from £59,638 in 1997 to £450,104 in 2017.

The house prices of properties near the grounds of all 49 football clubs that have played in the Premier League since 1992 were looked at over the past 20 years to see which area had hit the back of the net for football fans or potentially scored an own goal.

Huge boost

House prices quadrupled near all Premier League clubs since 1997, with the average house price for all 49 past and present Premier League football clubs rising by an average of £243,591 (equivalent to 326%) from £74,733 in 1997 to £318,324 in 2017.

West Ham United were runners up with house price growth of 611% (£284,011) from £46,448 in 1997 to £330,459 in 2017.

Charlton Athletic, with growth of 583% (equivalent to £396,206), has the highest for a club no longer in the top flight (relegated 2007).

Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said: “As we welcome the 26th Premier League season, it appears that success on the field has rubbed off on property prices in the areas surrounding the grounds of many of the nation’s top flight clubs.

“In the last 20 years, average house prices immediately outside some of the country’s top clubs have seen rises that far outstrip the country as a whole, with some areas also benefiting from the associated infrastructure improvements that come with clubs moving to new stadiums.”

Most expensive

Last year’s Premier League champions Chelsea take the title for the most expensive area to live, with an average house price of £1,108,649 for homes around Stamford Bridge.

North London rivals Arsenal (£763,401) and Tottenham Hotspur (£450,104) are in second and third place respectively.

At the opposite end of the table, homes in the area close to the grounds of Liverpool and Everton have an average price of £76,072 – 14 times less than top of the table Chelsea.