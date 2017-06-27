You are here: Home -

Three-quarters of homes sell for under asking price

0
Written by:
27/06/2017
Demand for housing is down, according to one report
Three-quarters of homes sell for under asking price

A massive 77% of homes sold for less than their asking price in May, according to NAEA Propertymark (National Association of Estate Agents) – up five percentage points from April.

The association also found that only 3% of properties were sold for more than asking price, down four percentage points over the month and the lowest level recorded since October.
 
Demand down

Demand for housing dropped to a six-month low, as the number of house hunters registered per estate agent branch fell by eight per cent last month – from 381 in April to 350 in May.

The NAEA said this was not surprising and puts the fall down to ‘political uncertainty ahead of the General Election’.

Supply of properties available to buy rose by 11% last month to an average of 40 per estate agency branch, slightly higher than this time last year. The number of sales agreed per branch also rose, from eight in April to 10 in May.
 
Mark Hayward, chief executive of NAEA Propertymark, said: “As a rule of thumb, periods of political uncertainty impact the way buyers and sellers interact with the housing market.

“In May, it looks like new buyers were stalling their house search until after the election; however the number of sales agreed per branch increased meaning the political landscape hasn’t deterred all house hunters. Following the result of the general election, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts over the coming months as summer is peak house-moving season.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2236002-london-bank-of-england-with-lamp-post-in-foreground
Bank of England demands tighter affordability calculation

Mortgage lenders have been asked to tighten up the criteria they use to determine whether applicants can afford the mortgage...

Close