Where is the most expensive street in your region?

Every region now has at least one 'million pound street', but where are the priciest of them all?

Grosvenor Crescent, located in the heart of Belgravia between Hyde Park Corner and Belgravia Square, is the most expensive residential street in England and Wales, according to Lloyds Bank.

A typical property on Grosvenor Crescent costs an eye-watering average of £16,918,000.

The second most expensive street is, unsurprisingly, also in London. Ilchester Place in Holland Park, has an average house price of £16,700,000.

Where the other half live

In fact, the top six most expensive streets are in the prime residential areas of the City of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea – all with an average price of over £10m and two over £16 million.

And seven of the top 20 most expensive streets in England and Wales are based in Surrey.

However, there is at least one ‘million pound street’ in every region of England and Wales – 73 in total.

In northern England, Congleton Road in Alderley Edge is the most expensive street with homes selling for £1,985,000 followed by Park Drive in Altrincham (£1,820,000). In the North East the majority of the most expensive streets are located in Newcastle with Runnymede Road (£1,111,000) and Montagu Avenue (£1,048,000) leading the way.

Andrew Mason, mortgage products director at Lloyds Bank said: “As expected, addresses in London and the South East top the list of most expensive places to live, our research shows that all other regions have at least one £1 million street. Away from London, the survey shows that the most expensive streets are tightly clustered within Cheshire, Yorkshire and the Humber and Sandbanks in Dorset on the south coast.”

The costliest streets – region by region

North East

The top five most expensive streets in the North East are in Newcastle, mostly in areas such as Gosforth and Ponteland. Runnymede Road (£1,111,000) is the most expensive, followed by Montagu Avenue (£1,048,000), Elmfield Road (£1,012,000), Elmfield Park (£978,000) and Graham Park Road (£953,000).

North West

In the North West, the majority of expensive streets are located in Alderley Edge, Altrincham and Knutsford. Congleton Road in Alderley Edge is the most expensive street with homes selling, on average, for £1,985,000 followed by Park Drive in Altrincham (£1,820,000) and Legh Road in Knutsford (£1,801,000). York Drive (£1,777,000) and East Downs Road (£1,689,000) both in Altrincham, complete the top five.

Yorkshire and the Humber

The most expensive streets in Yorkshire and the Humber are mainly in the area that makes up the so-called “Golden Triangle” between Harrogate, Wetherby and north Leeds. The top five most expensive streets in the region are within these areas with three in Harrogate. Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate has the most expensive homes in Yorkshire and the Humber (1,545,000). Others include Ling Lane in Leeds (£1,394,000), Linton Lane in Wetherby (£1,350,000) followed by Rutland Drive (£1,208,000) and Queens Road (£1,150,000) – both in Harrogate.

West Midlands

In the West Midlands, Roman Road in Sutton Coldfield (£1,481,000) and Widney Manor Road in Solihull (£1,386,000) are the two priciest addresses. These are followed by Farquhar Road, in Edgbaston (£1,371,000), Luttrell Road (£1,354,000) and Ladywood Road (£1,345,000) – both in Sutton Coldfield.

East Midlands

Warren Hill in Newtown Linford in Leicester is the most expensive street in the East Midlands with an average price of £1,288,000. Three of top 5 most expensive in the region are in Nottingham: Croft Road (£1,250,000), Valley Road (£967,000) and Endsleigh Gardens (£966,000). Caldecott Road in Market Harborough (£1,038,000) completes the top five.

East Anglia

Streets of Cambridge dominate the five most expensive in East Anglia. Most of these streets are close to the main University area in the CB2 and CB3 postal districts. Millington Road in Cambridge is the most expensive street in East Anglia (£2,030,000) followed by Storeys Way (£1,881,000), Mingle Lane (£1,825,000), Barrow Road (£1,730,000) and then Newton Road (£1,710,000).

South East

The region’s most desirable addresses are located in the towns of Weybridge, Oxford and Leatherhead. East Road in Weybridge is the most expensive street outside London with an average price of £5,053,000 followed by West Road (£4,578,000). Charlbury Road (£4,470,000) and Crick Road (£3,978,000) – both Oxford and Leatherhead’s Queens Drive (£4,222,000) complete the top five.

South West

Outside London and the South East, the most expensive streets are in or close to Sandbanks in Poole. After Panorama Road (£2,361,000), the most expensive street is Bury Road in Canford Cliffs (£2,266,000), followed by Sandbanks Road (£2,180,000), Western Avenue (£2,155,000) and Haig Avenue (£2,108,000).

Wales

St. Annes Close in Swansea becomes the only £1 million street in Wales with an average price of £1,029,000). Twyncyn in Dinas Powys is next (£813,000), followed by Mumbles Road in Swansea (£796,000). Cardiff’s Rudry Road (£791,000) and Druidstone Road (£790,000) complete the list.