You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release market booms as older homeowners cash in

0
Written by:
20/07/2018
The sector is witnessing double-digit quarterly growth and increased competition is driving down rates
Equity release market booms as older homeowners cash in

Equity release lending for the second quarter was almost £1bn (£971m), the highest quarterly total ever reached by the sector, said the Equity Release Council.

And it shows no sign of stopping, according to experts in the market.

Still growing

Dean Mirfin, chief product officer at Key Retirement, said: “The quarterly growth trend of 10% plus is very likely to continue and, whilst surpassing £1bn of quarterly lending will be an important milestone, what is more significant is the ongoing growth in consumer demand, up by 27% year-on-year.

“This suggests that we will see the market reach well over £4bn by year end. Using property wealth is now a recognised later life funding solution and there’s a growing gifting trend, too.

“Around 28% of retired homeowners used some or all of the money for gifts for families compared with 23% in the first six months of 2017.

He added that customers are enjoying low rates in a very competitive market, with lifetime fixed rates on a par with or lower than many mainstream lenders’ variable rates.

Steve Wilkie, managing director of Responsible Equity Release, added: “Historically, equity release has been driven by homes and holidays; with two thirds of our customers naming improvements to the home and a third listing holidays as the main usage.

“Whilst these items are still close to the top of the list, customers are also choosing to plan ahead and invest into their family’s futures. They are looking at the gifting of an early inheritance at a time when it’s needed the most and where the whole family can reap the rewards later.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
  • RT @esurv: Mortgage borrowers with small deposits account for almost a quarter of the UK mortgage market at 23.4%. Read more on our latest…
  • Mortgage borrowers with small deposits account for almost a quarter of the UK mortgage market at 23.4%. Read more o… https://t.co/YkfgNmSkcu
  • RT @Your_Mortgage: North East records strongest house price growth in England and Wales - https://t.co/epO6oNypH0
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_580537861
Homemovers overtaken by first-time buyers for first time since ’95

Homeowners are choosing to stay put while the Help to Buy scheme is boosting first-time buyer numbers

Close