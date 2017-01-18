Government plans incentives for downsizing

The government intends to offer older homeowners sweeteners to move out of their family home

There have been reports that the Government plans to use incentives to encourage downsizing in retirement, including a Stamp Duty exemption, or help with moving costs, for those selling a large family home and buying an ‘age-appropriate’ property.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to set out plans for the incentives in the housing White Paper due later this month.

Saga’s director of communications, Paul Green, welcomed the idea: “If the government can bring in measures to enable people to ‘rightsize’ in retirement this would be a true inter-generational solution to the housing crisis and would deliver on Mrs May’s promise of helping young and old alike.