You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

House prices hold steady in July

0
Written by:
01/08/2017
Prices may be up but some key indicators are down
House prices hold steady in July

Average UK house prices rose slightly in July, by 0.3%, said Nationwide.

This takes the average UK property price to £211,671 and annual house price inflation to 2.9%, a little lower than the 3.1% recorded in June.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said of the growth: “On the surface, this appears at odds with recent signs of cooling in the housing market. The number of housing transactions dipped to their lowest level for eight months in June, while in the same month the number of mortgages approved for house purchase moderated to a nine-month low of 65,000. 
 
“But a lack of homes on the market appears to be providing support, with annual house price growth remaining only just outside the 3-6% range, that has been prevailing for most of the past two years.
 
Jonathan Samuels, CEO of Octane Capital, agreed that weak supply has supported house prices. “While demand is down at a time of economic and political uncertainty, the shortage of homes, both for sale and being built, is preventing prices from falling sharply,” he explained.
 
“The prospect of the first interest rate rise for many years, and the potential fallout that will ensue, is causing many households to err on the side of caution.
  
“In the current climate, it’s unlikely demand will increase sufficiently to drag the market out of its current rut.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2220788-buytolethouse
Buy-to-let mortgage rates fall further

The cost of borrowing to invest in property has dropped amid challenging times for landlords

Close