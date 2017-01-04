48,000 starter homes will be built in 2017

The ‘discounted’ first-time buyer homes will be built on brownfield sites across the country this year

The government has announced that more than 48,000 starter homes will be built this year.

The new properties will be built on brownfield sites across the country, and made available to buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20% below market value.

The first wave of 30 local authority partnerships will receive £1.2bn under the government’s ‘Starter Homes Land Fund’, which supports the development of Starter Homes on sites across England.

Housing minister, Gavin Barwell, said: “This government is committed to building Starter Homes to help young first time buyers get on the housing ladder.

“This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of Starter Homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years. One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far.”

This is the government’s second housebuilding announcement of the week.

On Monday, it unveiled plans for England’s first ever garden villages, which also promises to deliver more than 48,000 homes.

The 14 new garden villages will have access to a £6m fund over the next two financial years.