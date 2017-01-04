You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

48,000 starter homes will be built in 2017

0
Written by:
04/01/2017
The ‘discounted’ first-time buyer homes will be built on brownfield sites across the country this year
48,000 starter homes will be built in 2017

The government has announced that more than 48,000 starter homes will be built this year.

The new properties will be built on brownfield sites across the country, and made available to buyers aged between 23 and 40 at a discount of at least 20% below market value.

The first wave of 30 local authority partnerships will receive £1.2bn under the government’s ‘Starter Homes Land Fund’, which supports the development of Starter Homes on sites across England.

Housing minister, Gavin Barwell, said: “This government is committed to building Starter Homes to help young first time buyers get on the housing ladder.

“This first wave of partnerships shows the strong local interest to build thousands of Starter Homes on hundreds of brownfield sites in the coming years. One in three councils has expressed an interest to work with us so far.”

This is the government’s second housebuilding announcement of the week.

On Monday, it unveiled plans for England’s first ever garden villages, which also promises to deliver more than 48,000 homes.

The 14 new garden villages will have access to a £6m fund over the next two financial years.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
interest rates
Virgin Money kicks off 2017 with new mortgage range

The lender has launched a raft of competitive residential and buy-to-let deals

Close