You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Every little helps, as supermarket bank chops its mortgage rates

0
Written by:
18/08/2017
Every little helps, as supermarket bank chops its mortgage rates

Tesco Bank has reduced interest rates for homebuyers and remortgagors looking to fix their mortgage rate.

It has cut fixed rates on 16 mortgages for those with a modest 10% deposit right up to borrowers with 40% of the property’s value as equity.

The cuts to the lender’s two-, three- and five-year fixed rate mortgages are available on a fee-free basis or with a £995 fee.

The competitive new rates include a fee-free, five-year fixed rate for those with 25% upfront at 1.99%, and a 1.94% deal for those with a 20% deposit, which comes with a fee of £995.

Managing director of Tesco Bank, David McCreadie, said that five-year fixes remained popular with borrowers. He added: “As an extra little help, Tesco Bank Mortgage customers can also collect Clubcard points on their mortgage repayments.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Are you on the right mortgage product?

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2215476-house-money
University housing costs more than half of student loan

The majority of students (60%) spend more than half of their student loan on housing, according to new research from...

Close