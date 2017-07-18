You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Family Mortgage Options launched by Teachers Building Society

0
Written by:
18/07/2017
The deals enable families to help each other onto the housing ladder using equity or savings
Family Mortgage Options launched by Teachers Building Society

Teachers Building Society has revealed a range of new Family Mortgage Options, designed to help families support their relatives onto the property ladder.

One option allows family members to gift a deposit to loved ones who are struggling to save a deposit for a property, and can be used on mortgages up to 95% of the property’s value.

Another enables parents or other family members to remortgage their own property to use as the gifted deposit.

Finally, existing customers can apply for a further advance on their mortgage to use as support for a child or loved one.

The Family Mortgage Options have been designed to provide flexibility and familial support for those looking to own their own home who need an extra bit of help.

Customers choosing the family route can access a wide range of mortgage deals from Teachers Building Society, and anyone involved in the process can be a teacher or education professional – either the borrower purchasing the property, or the family member.

Simon Beresford, chief executive of the mutual, explained, “At Teachers we are passionate about supporting teachers in their dream of owning their own home. With increasing house prices it can be difficult for people to raise funds for a deposit and these options mean that family members can help out.

“In order to fully support teachers and education professionals throughout their career, anyone involved in the process can be a teacher – so we can help teachers supporting their children or teachers in need of support – and the relatives who can help include not only parents, but grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles and more.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
landlords
Official: House prices still rising

UK property prices are 4.7% higher than a year ago, despite political and economic challenges

Close