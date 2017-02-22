You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyer market in strong shape for Spring

0
Written by:
22/02/2017
An increase in low deposit deals means first-timers have a wide choice of mortgages
First-time buyer market in strong shape for Spring

Buyers who can only amass a 5% deposit will have more deals to choose from this Spring than in recent years, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that, despite the closure of the Help to Buy Mortgage Guarantee scheme, the first-time buyer mortgage market is robust and has the potential to keep growing.

Highly competitive

Moneyfacts noted that, as we enter one of the year’s peak buying periods, the number of mortgage products available at up to 95% of the property’s value is 276, up from 253 a year ago and just 59 in 2012.

Plus those borrowers with a 5% deposit will find average rates have fallen over the last five years.

Finance expert Rachel Springall, said: “The number of deals has rocketed to 276 from 53 different lenders, including most of the largest high street banks.

“It’s not just the available choice that will benefit first-time buyers, there’s also a huge reduction in the cost of a mortgage, with two and five-year fixed rates for those with a 5% deposit falling from 5.93% and 5.89% to 3.92% and 4.43% respectively over the last five years.

“Based on the average five-year fixed rate, that’s a difference of £7,715.40 in terms of repayments during the first five years of a typical mortgage.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
remortgaging rockets
Landlords see a boost in tenant demand

Rental yields and void periods are stable as demand for rental property holds firm

Close