You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Fixed rate popularity hits record high

0
Written by:
02/06/2017
The proportion of borrowers electing to fix their mortgage rate has hit the highest level on record, while tracker deals are at their least popular.
Fixed rate popularity hits record high

In the first quarter of the year, 89% of mortgages arranged by advisers were on a fixed rate, according to Paragon Mortgages’ Financial Advisers Confidence Tracking (FACT) Index report, based on interviews with 200 mortgage intermediaries. That is 6% higher than the previous three months, and continues a long-term, upward trend starting in 2010, when 46% of borrowers opted for fixed rates.

Two-year fixed rates are still the most popular, accounting for 48% of mortgages arranged, but there was a significant jump in the popularity of five-year fixed rates, up 3% to account for 34% of mortgages arranged.

John Heron, managing director, Paragon Mortgages, said: “It’s clear to see that the benefit of certainty at such low rates is continuing to drive up the popularity of fixed rate mortgages – particularly five year fixed terms, which gained further ground in Q1 2017.”

 

 

Related Posts

Tagged:

Tag Box

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_571724851
Inertia costing borrowers on SVR £10bn a year

A new review calls for mortgage lenders, regulators and government to work together to alert borrowers to the benefits of...

Close