You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - How to -

How to get government help

0
Written by:
10/01/2017
If you are a first-time buyer struggling to get onto the property ladder, help could be at hand.

Whether you are a council tenant or a member of the armed forces looking to buy a home, help from the government may be available.

There are a number of government housing schemes, ranging from Help to Buy to NewBuy, First Buy to Right to Buy, which offer a range of loans and discounts to eligible citizens. Note that you will always have to go via an intermediary and take mortgage advice before gaining access to a government scheme.

It makes particular sense to listen to mortgage advice in these circumstances, as these schemes tend to be relatively complicated.

Visit our section on ‘government help‘ of Your Mortgage for a raft of information and advice.

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2251567-going-down
Buy-to-let mortgages culled in December

The number of buy-to-let mortgage products has dropped by the largest amount since 2009, according to Moneyfacts. The financial information...

Close