You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

House price growth keeps slowing

0
Written by:
01/06/2017
The rate of UK house price growth slowed for the third month in a row in May - the most sustained reduction since 2009.
House price growth keeps slowing

According to the Nationwide House Price Index, the pace of growth fell from 2.6% in April to 2.1% in May, the lowest rate of growth for four years. The average UK home now costs £208,711 – still an increase on April’s figure of £207,699.

Commenting, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, Robert Gardner, said: “It is still early days, but this provides further evidence that the housing market is losing momentum. Moreover, this may be indicative of a wider slowdown in the household sector, though data continues to send mixed signals in this regard.

“While real incomes are again coming under pressure as inflation has overtaken wage growth, the number of people in work has continued to rise at a healthy pace. Indeed, the unemployment rate fell to a 42-year low in the three months to March.”

Nationwide analysed  extensive historic data regarding house buying and selling activity around general elections and concluded that the prospect of going to the polls is unlikely to have any significant bearing on consumer behaviour or house price levels.

Gardener said:

“On the whole, prevailing trends have been maintained just before, during and after UK general elections. Broader economic trends appear to dominate any immediate election-related impacts.”

However, the UK’s largest building societies and one of the country’s leading suppliers of mortgages does anticipate a further slowdown in house price growth.

A spokesperson said: “In our view, household spending is likely to slow in the quarters ahead, along with the wider economy, as rising inflation increases the squeeze on household budgets. This, together with mounting housing affordability pressures, is likely to exert a drag on activity and house price growth in the quarters ahead.

“However, the subdued level of building activity and the shortage of properties on the market are likely to provide support for prices. As a result, we continue to believe that a small increase in house prices of around 2% is likely over the course of 2017 as a whole.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
tenants
Election jitters from homebuyers, as demand dips

New figures show that buyers have put their plans on hold until the result is clear

Close