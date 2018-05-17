Joint mortgages offer millennials a way onto the ladder

First-time buyers come together with friends and family to boost their purchasing power

Millennials are turning to joint mortgages to achieve their dream of home ownership, according to M&S Bank

The majority (60%) of those aged 18-35 would consider taking out a mortgage as a group to make home ownership a reality (compared to just 26% of people aged over 36).

The study also found that a fifth (20%) of people aged 18-35 don’t think they’ll ever be able to own their own home, with a mortgage for up to four being their only option to realise their property dreams.

Saving for a deposit was stated as the main barrier, with the majority (59%) of 18-35 year olds having less than £1,000 saved up.

Generation rent

Many millennials have no option other than to rent, according to M&S Bank.

Paul Stokes, head of products, said: “Many young people are trapped in Generation Rent because house prices seem increasingly out of reach.

“For many, home ownership appears possible only through sacrificing certain aspects of their current lifestyle – be that moving to a different area, moving to a smaller property than they’re renting, or seeing their disposable income take a significant hit.

“But our research has shown that millennials are keen for an alternative option – and joint home ownership is one of them – from housemate to mortgage-mate is a natural progression which can enable more people to achieve the otherwise unattainable – their dream of property ownership.”

Buying together

The research found that the most popular companion choice for 18-25s, after living with a partner (58%), is with friends (25%). This was significantly higher than siblings (1%) and colleagues (1%).

A whopping 95% of 18-25 year olds stated there were benefits to living with others, which included having company at home (62%), sharing the financial responsibility of a home (58%), and having someone to cheer you up when you’re feeling down (57%).

Stokes added: “Living with and buying a house with friends or family members alleviates the financial pressure of trying to afford home ownership alone – which is unattainable for many. The option of becoming a mortgage-mate is particularly appealing to those already in a housemate arrangement, and our research shows that the concept has become increasingly popular with millennials.”